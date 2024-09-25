Come and get your boogie on at the San Felipe Blues & Arts Fiesta

All the money raised goes right back into the community

SAN FELIPE, Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Everyone is invited to the 18th annual San Felipe Blues & Arts Fiesta Oct. 4 and 5.

Friday's event will be from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday's event is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets for Friday are $20 and Saturday's tickets can be as low as $30, with VIP options.

VIP includes a tent, your own bar, your own bartenders and servers, so you never have to get up.

The location is El Dorado Ranch, San Felipe, Mexicali, Baja California 21853, Mexico.

Ana Martinez, San Felipe Lions Club event coordinator says making the trip is worth it because it's right on the lawn by the beach, and you get the nice cool air.

The annual fiesta has raised over $300k for San Felipe.

"It goes to the orphanage, it goes to some of the schools for supplies or repairs. And then it goes to the fire department, Red Cross, women's shelter, men's shelter," explains Martinez.

You can expect lots of entertainment, arts, and food.

The headline performer will be OJB Blues Review.

Other artists performing are Austin Thomason, Robert Gates, Rock Cats, Hurricane Hoover, and Ricardo Rivera Blues Band.

You can purchase tickets here.