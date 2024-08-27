Travis Manion Foundation invites the community to participate in the 9/11 Heroes Run

An event for the community to remember the sacrifices made on September 11, 2001

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 9/11 is right around the corner and is a time to remember those who were killed in the terror attacks and those who sacrificed their lives to save others.

Dale Dumo, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) Yuma Chapter Leader and Veteran Youth Mentor is putting on a 5K run, walk, and ruck event to honor our heroes on September 11 starting at Caballero Park at 5:30 a.m.

You can join as a TMF registered participant or come out for free to do the 5K with motivated people.

"It's called a shadow event because I'm just offering a public location for folks that want to do it, you know, outside of their own treadmills or their own comfort zone in their neighborhoods or whatnot," Dumo says.

If you do register, you get some pretty cool gear. You will receive a TMF t-shirt, wristband, and a race bib.

Proceeds will go back into the Travis Manion Foundation.

"Our mission is to empower veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character and future generations. So there's two main lines of effort with that. One is the holistic well-being, fitness, and resources for veterans and families of fallen heroes," explains Dumo. "And also our Character Does Matter program, which we do youth mentorship a lot."

Dumo says this event means so much to him because not only was this within our lifetime, not only did it change history, but we should never forget the sacrifices made that day.

"Honoring not just the first responders, but the following wars that happened as a result of the global war on terrorism and also those civilian heroes that day that helped everyone. To include those, that flight 93 intervened to save another attack either on the Capital or the White House," Dumo continues.

Dumo joined the military right around 9/11 and says what happened solidified his want to join the Marine Corps.

If you would like to participate in the 5K and give back to the community, you can register for the event here.

Never forget.