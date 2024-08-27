Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Tigger and Piglet

The Humane Society of Yuma
August 26, 2024 3:34 PM
Published 10:05 AM

This adorable and loving doggie duo is looking for a forever home. 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week. 

Meet Tigger and Piglet!

Tigger is a 2-year old neutered male Labrador retriever mix and Piglet is a 3 year old spayed female Labrador/dachshund mix. 

They don’t live in the Hundred Acre Wood but they are currently at the shelter waiting for their forever homes. 

Both of them are cute as can be and love cuddles and affection.

 They are also roommates that could be adopted together or adopted separately. 

Through September 15, all animals weighing 40 lbs. or more have been sponsored by best friends animal society so there is no cost to you for them to join your family.

Come visit Tigger and Piglet at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Tigger, Piglet, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

