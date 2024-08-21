Create a home you love at Olive + Oak Boutique and Creative Studio in Yuma

Grab a paintbrush, put your thinking cap on, and get designing.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Whether you want to shop their curated collection of handmade goods and home décor, grab a DIY kit to make something beautiful at home, or sign up for a workshop in their creative studio, Olive + Oak is here to help you create a home you love!

Gwynn Jones, owner of Olive + Oak, says she has always been a crafter, so starting this business was a no-brainer.

"I was a kid who was like, you guys want to make friendship bracelets and paint something? And so I guess I just never grew out of that phase. And I turned it into a career for myself and my husband most days," Jones says.

The Creative Studio is for people of all ages and anyone who wants to try something new.

"We do everything from toddler times. Our little, little ones come in and we've had our older crew come in too and everybody has fun. You can find a project that speaks to you that you can do at any experience level, which is fun," says Jones. "We intend for them to be useful no matter what age range or skill level you're at too."

You can register for in-studio workshops, take home a DIY kit, or even book a private party.

"Whether you're coming in for a kit or to come in for a workshop, you're going to pick out your paints, you're going to get glue, you're going home with a full project no matter what," Jones adds.

For in-studio workshops, local crafters come in with a project design and help participants make it their own.

Sun. Aug 25 at 2:30 p.m., there will be a Wooden Flowers Arrangement Workshop, hosted by Moriah from Sola Flower Obsessions.

"She comes in and brings tons of hand-dyed florals or succulents. This one's flowers. And she will walk you through arranging all the pieces and so you go home with a really pretty arrangement. And it's so fun to pick all the colors, all the little special parts and make each one unique," says Jones.

There is so much the boutique and studio have to offer.

"We've got everything from wood craft kits, which is our specialty. We make all those in-house. We have macrame, embroidery, we've got chunky yarn up there getting ready for the colder months that are coming," Jones describes.

If you're looking for a cute and fun activity to do with your kids indoors or even a date night, Olive + Oak has you covered.

Olive + Oak is located on 30 W. 3rd St in Downtown Yuma, just behind Da Boyz on Main St. in the old Plaza Paint Building.

For hours, workshop dates, and prices, visit their website.