Pet Talk: Meet Lacy, Loura and Dwarf

The Humane Society of Yuma
August 12, 2024 5:50 PM
An adorable doggie trio who are looking for forever homes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week. This week it’s a doggie trio. 

Meet Lacy, Loura, and Dwarf!

Lacy, Loura, and Dwarf are energetic huskies looking for new homes.

Lacy and Loura entered the shelter together and are a mother/daughter duo. 

When Dwarf was introduced into their kennel, they instantly adopted him into their pack and are now a fun loving family. 

They all get along great with other dogs and love to run and play. 

Lacy, Loura and Dwarf could all be adopted together or they could easily be adopted into separate homes. 

Come visit Lacy, Loura and Dwarf at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give this doggie trio or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

