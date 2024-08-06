Pet Talk: Meet Dingo

A playful pup with lots of energy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Dingo!

Dingo is a 10 month old neutered male labrador and great dane mix who weighs 45 pounds and is good with other dogs.

Dingo walks well on a leash and is playful with puppy energy.

He also likes water and chasing tennis balls.

Dingo would do great in a multi-dog family where he would have buddies to hang out with.

Something fun about dingo is he likes to stick his whole head in his water bowl when he takes a drink.

Come visit Dingo at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Dingo or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.