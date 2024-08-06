Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Dingo

The Humane Society of Yuma
today at 12:08 AM
Published 10:38 AM

A playful pup with lots of energy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Dingo!

Dingo is a 10 month old neutered male labrador and great dane mix who weighs 45 pounds and is good with other dogs. 

Dingo walks well on a leash and is playful with puppy energy. 

He also likes water and chasing tennis balls. 

Dingo would do great in a multi-dog family where he would have buddies to hang out with. 

Something fun about dingo is he likes to stick his whole head in his water bowl when he takes a drink.

Come visit Dingo at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Dingo or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

