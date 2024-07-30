Pet Talk: Meet Henry and Ford

This adorable and loving doggie duo is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's time to meet our Pets of the Week. Meet Henry and Ford!

Henry and Ford are three to four-year-old neutered male chocolate labrador retrievers who weigh 65 pounds.

Henry and Ford are both active, house broken and love playing fetch. Both of them love people, attention and are good with other dogs.

Henry and Ford came into the shelter together and can be adopted as a pair or they can be adopted separately.

Now through July 31, the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s "Clear the Shelters" adoption event.

Adoption fees are reduced at both the main shelter and our PetSmart location

Come visit Henry and Ford at the Humane Society of Yuma, located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Henry, Ford, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.