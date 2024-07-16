Pet Talk: Meet Acrobat

An adorable pup who is very sweet and loving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Acrobat!

Acrobat is a 1-year-old female chihuahua and pug mix who is very social with other dogs her size.

She is a bit timid but would make a great companion for someone with the patience to earn her trust. Because of this she would probably do best in a home with older children.

Acrobat also loves the splash pool.

Come visit Acrobat at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Acrobat or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.