Pet Talk: Meet Acrobat

The Humane Society of Yuma
July 15, 2024 4:21 PM
Published 10:37 AM

An adorable pup who is very sweet and loving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Acrobat! 

Acrobat is a 1-year-old female chihuahua and pug mix who is very social with other dogs her size. 

She is a bit timid but would make a great companion for someone with the patience to earn her trust. Because of this she would probably do best in a home with older children. 

Acrobat also loves the splash pool. 

Come visit Acrobat at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Acrobat or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

