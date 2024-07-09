Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet T-bone

the Humane Society of Yuma
July 8, 2024 1:43 PM
An adorable pup who is loving and going for walks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

T-bone is a 1-year- old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 65 pounds and  is a favorite with staff and volunteers at the Humane Society. 

T-bone is a quiet boy in his kennel unless he knows you are taking him out for a walk. 

T-bone is great on a leash and knows some commands. 

He also does well with dogs his size and loves attention. 

The Humane Society of Yuma is offering free microchips through Sunday, July 14th. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to better protect your pet should it become lost.

Come visit T-bone at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give T-bone or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

