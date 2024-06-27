Jenni Rivera recognized with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Singer Jenni Rivera posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony in her honor began at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 in front of the Capitol Records building.

Those who spoke at the ceremony included:

Singer Gloria Trevi

Friend of Rivera Jessica Maldonado

Rivera's children, Jacqie, Johnny, Chiquis, Jenicka and Michael

"She loved making people feel seen, appreciated and loved," said Jacqie Rivera during her speech.

“Jenni’s star represents not only her incredible achievements as an artist, but also her resilience, courage, and unwavering spirit that continue to inspire her fans around the world,” said Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez in a press release.

Known as "La Diva de la Banda," Rivera died at the age of 43 in a 2012 plane crash.

You can watch the ceremony here: