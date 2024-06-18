Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Chevie

The Humane Society of Yuma
June 17, 2024 4:08 PM
Published 11:05 AM

An adorable pup who enjoys being petted and scratched

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Chevie!

Chevie is an 11 month old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 44 pounds and likes to run and play. 

Chevie gets along great with other dogs and loves humane affection.

He likes to be scratched all over and particularly enjoys leaning into you while you pet him. 

Chevie also loves water and could make a perfect river buddy.

During the month of June, the Humane Society of Yuma is partnering with best friends network to offer 25% off all adoptions. 

Come visit Chevie at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chevie or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Skip to content