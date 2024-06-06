Local family hosts its 17th Annual Father’s Day Lunch for Somerton seniors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family hosted its 17th annual Father's Day Lunch for senior citizens from Somerton.

Over 50 members from the Desert Valley Senior Center gathered at La Fonda Restaurant in Yuma to celebrate all its fathers.

The center provides local seniors with a variety of services including physical activities, local field trips, and daily meals.

This event has been put on by the Tumbaga family for almost two decades and they say this is their favorite Father's Day tradition.

Agustin Tumbaga Jr. says "I just want to say how important it is to give back to your community, and if you can, to give back to where you came from because it's really important. Something like this doesn't take much to set up and impacts their lives a lot,".

Father's Day takes place on Sunday, June 16th.

The senior center says it’s never too early to celebrate all the wonderful dads in our community.