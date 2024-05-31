Support Amberly’s Place this weekend and earn a trip to paradise!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You could take the trip of a lifetime while helping a local non-profit that assists victims of abuse.

Amberly's Place is selling tickets for its annual "Week in Paradise" drawing happening on Saturday, June 1, at Waylon's Water World.

You can win a trip to a variety of fun places including Disneyland and the Grand Canyon.

The money goes to helping locals who are dealing with abuse and violence.

"That can be buying diapers, medications, fixing flat tires. whatever the victim needs at the time or on emergency," said Trevor Umphress, Director of Development for Amberly's Place. "This funding from Week in Paradise are to empowerand give them the tools they need to success and thrive and to heal in the process."

Tickets are just $10 each and you don't have to present to win.

Buy your tickets HERE or visit the Amberly's Place thrift shop.