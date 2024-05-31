Yuma County’s Survivor Gala to celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - National Cancer Survivor Day is coming up on June 2nd and to commemorate the occasion, Relay for Life Yuma County is holding a Survivors Gala to celebrate and honor our survivors and caregivers.

This year, they are elevating the experience to a gala with the help of some fantastic sponsors that have come along with us, including Chef Jonathan Palacio from A Cut Above Meals.

"We know that cancer takes many memories away experiences away from our cancer survivors," said Amber Thornton from Relay for Life Yuma County. "So we wanted to give opportunities for us to create those memories and have new memories going forward."

Dinner will be provided by Chef Palacio who will serve a roasted airline chicken in a honey garlic dijon sauce on top of some roasted broccolini and some truffle mashed potatoes.

Palacio says that this year's event is especially important because of the personal impact it had on him.

"One of my family members, my mother actually, had a cancer scare," said Palacio. "I had to close up shop and stop doing catering in the public and doing meal prep. I just helped her out with that and in the process, I realized what's important."

This gala is a chance for cancer survivors and their loved ones to come together and commemorate their journey.

"Empowering to hear the different stories that people have gone through with cancer. Last year, we had some amazing speakers, and we're looking forward to that again this year," says Thornton. "I think every year the event brings something different depending upon what you're there for and what your circumstances have been throughout the year."

For more information about Relay For Life of Yuma County and how to donate to the American Cancer Society, you can visit their website.