Local non-profit to host women’s empowerment conference

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Healing Journey will have its annual Women's Empowerment Conference on Friday, May 31.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. The event will happen at the Goodwill Career Center at 3097 S. 8th Avenue in Yuma.

Registration and free continental breakfast are available from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be served at the conference.

The Healing Journey said the conference is free and will have keynote speakers.

There will also be a panel discussion, a yoga and meditation demo, raffle prizes, and access to non-profit resources.

For more information, call 928-920-6220 or visit The Healing Journey's website at thjaz.org.

