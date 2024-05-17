Local Pilates studio collaborates with Special Olympics for event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Pilates studio is hosting a free event to benefit the Special Olympics.

Pilates Goddess Studio is inviting the community to their event at Caballero Park, West Desert Sun Drive in Yuma.

The event is happening on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and is a free wellness event.

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy with family.

For more information, take a look at the event flyers below or go to Pilates Goddess Studios's Facebook.