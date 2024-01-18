Yuma takes part in Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 study

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma took part in a statewide study to determine how much arts and culture drives the local tourism economy.

The study is part of the Arts and Economic Prosperity 6.

It's an economic impact study focused on the non-profit arts and culture industry in the U.S.

The study is conducted every five years across the nation and helps places like the Yuma Art Center figure out how much money they bring to the economy and where to put their own resources to attract more visitors.

"So, we can see the benefits like attending the shows come to the galleries, help us locate funding so that we can keep on going and moving the arts in the community," said Ana Padilla, Arts and Culture Program Manager.

The results will be presented on Monday, January 29 at 1 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theater.