Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade signups open

Parade will be happening on February 10 at 9:30 a.m. in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 79th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade kicks off on Saturday, February 10 and registration forms are available for those who would like to be a part of the lineup.

This year, the parade's theme is "America The Beautiful."

The parade route will be the same as the 2023 Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade route.

The route will begin on 10th Street and 4th Avenue, it will continue down on 4th Avenue, then continue right on Giss Parkway down to Main Street, and then the route will turn left.

For more information on the parade and how to apply to be a part of it, go to yumarodeo.com/parade/.