Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade signups open

Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade
By
today at 10:38 AM
Published 11:02 AM

Parade will be happening on February 10 at 9:30 a.m. in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 79th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade kicks off on Saturday, February 10 and registration forms are available for those who would like to be a part of the lineup.

This year, the parade's theme is "America The Beautiful."

The parade route will be the same as the 2023 Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade route.

The route will begin on 10th Street and 4th Avenue, it will continue down on 4th Avenue, then continue right on Giss Parkway down to Main Street, and then the route will turn left.

For more information on the parade and how to apply to be a part of it, go to yumarodeo.com/parade/.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content