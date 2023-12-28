Local dog with injury in need of help

Little Terrier is named Tom after Tom Riddle in Harry Potter

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is asking the community to donate towards the care of a dog who arrived at their shelter without a nose.

Tom is a little terrier and was brought into the Humane Society of Yuma on Tuesday by the San Luis Animal Control.

He was treated for his wound which is a gaping hole where his nose should have been, said HSOY.

HSOY said it's unknown what caused his injury.

“I wish he could talk and tell what happened to him. Obviously, he stuck his nose somewhere it didn’t belong. It’s an old wound, one he’s been living with for a while. His saving grace is that the majority of his upper palate is OK so there’s definition between his nose and mouth," said Dr. Danielle Munoz, interim medical director for HSOY.

Tom is able to breathe, eat, and smell.

HSOY said Dr. Munoz cleaned the wound, clipped the hair around it, removed some loose front teeth, and put the dog on antibiotics.

When Tom gets healthier, he will get surgery to put back together some loose skin in the area to create an upper lip and when he recuperates, he will go to a foster home.

HSOY said he will also get groomed "so he won't look like a scruffy ragamuffin."

Tom is a sweet and friendly dog, said HSOY.

“He came in with the old wound but wagging his tail," said Dr. Munoz.

She also said Tom got along well with her kids and dogs when she took him home overnight to care for him.

However, before that happens, Dr. Munoz said Tom will need costly care such as the initial procedure, medication, one or two surgeries and the routine care of neutering, shots, and deworming.

So, HSOY is asking for donations towards Tom's care he will need and for the care the shelter provides for the animals.

“When we get these kinds of cases, we always rely on our supporters,” said Trentie Oliver, quality control manager for the volunteer and foster programs. “We need all the help we can get. The community always comes through for us. People have been so generous with their donations this Christmas season but we need continuous support as long as (the animals) keep coming in … and they come in every day and in multiples.”

To donate, click this LINK, and for more information, call HSOY at 928-782-1621.