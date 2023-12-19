Local kids hunt for Christmas-themed rocks at event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local scavenger hunt helped ring in the holiday spirit for kids in Yuma Tuesday morning.

The City of Yuma held its third annual "Rocking Around" event at Gateway Park.

Kids followed a map to find 12 rocks with Christmas-themed paintings.

They also had raffles, food, and gifts for the children.

"We want to showcase our community's parks; we are here to service the community and provide enjoyable entertainment and showcasing places and things that people can part taken during the holidays but year-round," said AJ Mosqueda, City of Yuma Recreation Manager

