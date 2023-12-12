Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Essay and speech contests for local students

MGN
By
today at 1:13 PM
Published 1:53 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is still receiving applications for a couple of contests they're having next month.

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is having an essay and speech competition for students under 19 years of age.

There will be scholarships for the top three students.

"To our first place, winner wins $500, second place wins $250 and the third place $100 but the first place winner goes on to a state competition," said Denise Davis, Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma.

To learn more on how to apply, take a look at the posters below.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content