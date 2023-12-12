Essay and speech contests for local students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is still receiving applications for a couple of contests they're having next month.

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is having an essay and speech competition for students under 19 years of age.

There will be scholarships for the top three students.

"To our first place, winner wins $500, second place wins $250 and the third place $100 but the first place winner goes on to a state competition," said Denise Davis, Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma.

To learn more on how to apply, take a look at the posters below.