Local students win top awards in robotics and math

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from Harvest Preparatory Academy (HPA) took first place in the Robotics Competition Games category and received the Robot Performance Award at the Arizona Qualifying Tournament FLL Challenge.

The tournament happened on Saturday, December 2 at Southwest Junior High in San Luis, Arizona.

Harvest Prep's students will also participate in the State Championships on January 13, 2024.

HPA also said their four top winners qualified to move on to the state Math League competition in April.

Ashley Valencia is standing in second place for senior, said HPA.

Diana Navarro, Christopher Miranda, and Emanuel Velasquez received a bronze medal for being in the top 20% of their grade, said HPA.

