Christmas toy drive to give back to local kids

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Donate to a local Christmas toy drive happening on Saturday to give back to the community.

Latin American Motorcycle Association Yuma Chapter said they were asked by the Fraternal Order of Eagles 398 to assist in their annual kids Christmas drive.

The event will be on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1625 S 4th Avenue in front of the Big Lots Store.

Stop by the drive to donate toys for kids in need of a present for Christmas!