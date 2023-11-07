What to expect at the 2023 Somerton Corn Fest

Need somewhere to celebrate Veteran's Day? The City of Somerton has a fun event for you and your family

SOMEERON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a tradition continuing onto its 9th year, the Somerton Corn Fest.

It's a family fun event for all ages on Saturday, November 11, from noon to midnight.

The City of Somerton invites the whole community of Yuma County to engage in food, live music, and fun activities.

Live the Lucha Libre experience featuring international superstars Dios del Inframundo (former Lucha Underground /AAA), SAIRUS (Tamaulipas Mexico), D'Luxe (Former Hijo de Rey Misterio), Mazzeratti (from Las Vegas, AEW Dark, ROH, Future Stars of Wrestling), Rachelle Rivette, (from Las Vegas, AEW Dark, ROH, Future Stars of Wrestling), Aguila Azteca (Zacatecas Mexico, AEW Dark) and more to be announced.

Of course, you wouldn't want to miss out on the Mi Vida Car Show from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mi Vida car member Dago Ramirez says you can bring out your own vehicles with a chance to win a prize.

"It doesn't matter what make, model. If it's a bike, a scooter or even if it's a wagon. Bring it on out," said Ramirez.

There are prizes for each category, as well as cash prizes for best in show for a car and bicycle.

You can sign up for a spot all the way until the day of.

If you want to participate, you can contact Somerton's special events coordinator, Brissa Garcia at brissagarcia@somertonaz.gov.

This event is free but all donations and proceeds collected will go toward Somerton High School's extracurricular activities.