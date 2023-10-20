Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pumpkin Patch at the Yuma Palms on Sunday

By
today at 1:11 PM
Published 1:28 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma kids will have the opportunity to get a free pumpkin this fall season.

Yuma Palms will host its pumpkin patch on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the parking lot by Five Below from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

There's some other cool stuff you can also get for free.

"And we got hundred and hundred of pumpkins to give away for free one per child from ten and under and candy and refreshments crafts. Yuma safety vehicles will be out there and face painting too," stated Eric Bowlin, Yuma Palms Special Events Coordinator.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content