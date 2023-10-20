Pumpkin Patch at the Yuma Palms on Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma kids will have the opportunity to get a free pumpkin this fall season.

Yuma Palms will host its pumpkin patch on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the parking lot by Five Below from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

There's some other cool stuff you can also get for free.

"And we got hundred and hundred of pumpkins to give away for free one per child from ten and under and candy and refreshments crafts. Yuma safety vehicles will be out there and face painting too," stated Eric Bowlin, Yuma Palms Special Events Coordinator.