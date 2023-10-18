City of Holtville preparing for Carrot Royalty Contest

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Holtville is looking for its new Carrot Queen as applications are now open.

The City of Holtville said every young lady in the Imperial Valley is eligible to become the new Carrot Queen.

All contestants will get 25 percent of their ticket sales.

The reigning Carrot Queen sends a message to anyone wanting to run.

“Just go for it… It’s difficult but it’s worth it in the long run. Just stick with it, trust your family and your supporters because Holtville is like a big family so everyone will support you," said Samantha Castaneda, Holtville's 76th Carrot Queen.

Applications are also online at http://www.holtvillechamber.org/form/view/30754.

The deadline is December 22.

For more information visit http://www.holtvillechamber.org/.