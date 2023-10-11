Skip to Content
The Healing Journey to host wine and beer tasting event

today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:30 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization will host an event where you can enjoy a glass of wine while contributing to a good cause.

The Healing Journey is having its second annual wine and beer tasting on October 20 at The Church: A Historic Venue located at 256 S. 1st Ave in Yuma.

All proceeds will go towards helping people with mental health issues.

"It's all about networking and helping. Yuma is very involved in the community but this all about helping the young children, women, men that have suffer trauma," explained Rita Megui Avery, Aquasafe Business Development Director.

Tickets are still available.

To get a ticket, go to https://vipelnk.com/UnderTheGrapevines.

For more information, go to https://thjaz.org/.

Abraham Retana

abraham.retana@kecytv.com

