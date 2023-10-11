“Huddle Up” keeping pets at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma started a program to help Yuma families keep their pets at home.

The non-profit is holding an event on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the dog park on Palo Verde Street to let people know all the resources available under the "Huddle Up" program.

"We are here to help and the Huddle Up program is designed to people that come and say here's my problem. We can help them find community resources sometimes we can help them and all is geared to keep the animals at home," explained Susan Sternitzke, Humane Society of Yuma Director of Development.

To learn more about the "Huddle up" program, look at the flyers below.