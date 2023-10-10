Breast Cancer Motorcycle Fun Run to happen in late October

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The upcoming Breast Cancer Motorcycle Fun Run will be happening on Saturday, October 28.

Make sure to sign up at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson located at 2550 E. Gila Ridge Rd in Yuma between 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

It will be $15 per person and includes lunch and a ride pin for the first 200 sign-ups.

All run sheets must be turned in by 1 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the Yuma Cancer Resource Center.

For more information, contact Director Reynold Jerome at (928) 580-9541.