Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Breast Cancer Motorcycle Fun Run to happen in late October

Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson
By
today at 4:46 PM
Published 5:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The upcoming Breast Cancer Motorcycle Fun Run will be happening on Saturday, October 28.

Make sure to sign up at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson located at 2550 E. Gila Ridge Rd in Yuma between 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

It will be $15 per person and includes lunch and a ride pin for the first 200 sign-ups.

All run sheets must be turned in by 1 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the Yuma Cancer Resource Center.

For more information, contact Director Reynold Jerome at (928) 580-9541.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content