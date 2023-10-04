Hunter’s Army Burger Days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is helping Yuma families, and you can do your part by eating at some participating restaurants.

Hunter's Army which helps local kids diagnosed with cancer launched "Burger Days" this week.

If you buy a signature dish at Prison Hill, The Pint House, Eduardo's Mexican Food, and Dog Haus, some of the money will go to the families of local children battling cancer.

"It's inspired for our own personal story and what we do is we come around with local kids that are been diagnosed with cancer come alongside their families and find a way to substantially financially support them," explained Andrea Priest, Hunter's Army Founder.

"Burger Days" runs from October 1 to 7.

For more information, go to https://www.huntersarmy.com/ or look at the poster below.