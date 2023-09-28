Parks and Recreation to host Father-Daughter Ball in October

Ball will be on October 14 and is a semi-formal dance for ages 3-12

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City of Yuma's Parks and Recreation is hosting a Father-Daughter Ball on Saturday, October 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., registration is also now open.

The event will happen in the ballroom below Angry Crab located at 1530 S. Castle Dome Ave and there will be staff to help guide visitors to the entrance.

The semi-formal event is for girls ages 3-12 and their fathers or father figures, said the City of Yuma.

There will be music provided by DJ Bobby Mac, photo opportunities and each daughter will receive a pin-on corsage.

Registration is $35 per father-daughter pair and participants can sign up online, by phone at 928-373-5200, or at Yuma Parks and Recreation's office on the first floor of City Hall, One City Plaza.

Tickets for each additional daughter are also available for $15 each, call Parks and Recreation to purchase.

Limited space is available, so make sure to register soon!

The City of Yuma also mentioned a child-friendly buffet dinner and dessert will be served.

The dress code is semi-formal, men are suggested to wear a suit and tie, and while most young ladies can wear a classy evening dress, they can also wear dressy separates, said the city.

Parks and Recreation also advises ladies to avoid very short dresses and skirts that are shorter than one inch above the knee.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200.