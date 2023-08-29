Pet Talk: Meet Jake

An adorable pup who likes water and going on walks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Jake is an 8-year-old male Great Dane mix who weighs 84 pounds and is very mellow.

Jake walks well on a leash but will walk beside you without one.

Jake also likes water, being petted, giving kisses, and his pink fuzzy blanket.

He gets along great with other dogs.

Jake prefers to be with an older crowd and would do best in a home with high school aged kids or older.

Come visit Jake and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Jake or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.