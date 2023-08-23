K9 OPS Foundation receives funds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization received thousands of dollars Wednesday to help K9s in law enforcement.

Chapman Car Dealers of Yuma presented a $5,000 check to the "K-9 Officer Support Foundation."

The money will help all law enforcement agencies throughout Yuma County.

"We don't have enough money in the foundation to buy dogs, or cars, but we can get booties, we can help equip and help train and help with the vet bills," said John Edmondson, retired Arizona Western College Police Chief.

"So we're probably going to take a look at the equipment we currently have and see what needs to be replaced. Maybe some new equipment we may need," said William Rice, Yuma County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy.

To learn how you can also contribute to the K9 OPS Foundation go to facebook.com/K9OpsFoundation.