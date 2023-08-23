Donations accepted to help Crossroads Mission

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local real estate agency wants you to be a part of "Re-stock Our Community" to help a local non-profit.

Re-Max Territory in Yuma is accepting canned food, water, and hygiene items at their two Yuma locations.

All the proceeds go to the Crossroads Mission.

"A lot of us sell homes for a living so it’s important for us to make sure take some of that initiative in the community and give back to the community," said Steven Silva, Re-Max Yuma Broker Owner.

Donations will be accepted all week.