AWC Foundation to host 2nd Annual Schoolhouse Soiree

Tickets are on sale for the event and is available in AWC Foundation's Shop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Foundation will be celebrating 60 years of service to Yuma and La Paz counties at the 2nd Annual Schoolhouse Soiree honoring the past, present, and future.

At the event, donors, scholarship recipients, and 2023 AWC Hall of Fame inductees Tom Tyree and John Stratton will be honored.

“Join us at our 2nd Annual AWC Foundation Schoolhouse Soiree as we recognize the past, present, and future,” said Gladys Anaya, AWC Foundation Development Manager. “We will be celebrating our AWC Hall of Fame inductees who have positively impacted AWC and our community. We will also be recognizing scholarship recipients and the generosity of donors who have made those opportunities possible. This year is even more exciting as we celebrate 60 years of serving Yuma and La Paz counties.”

The event will be on Friday, October 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at AWC Schoening Conference Center, 2020 S. Ave 8E.

Tickets cost $100 and can be found at foundation.azwestern.edu/shop.

The remaining sponsorship opportunities include:

Make a Difference Sponsors ($2,500)

Knowledge is Power Sponsors ($1,000)

Key to Success Sponsors ($500)

Yuma Regional Medical Center is the presenting sponsor for the event.

The AWC Foundation said they raised close to $42,000 during the event to establish the Gold Heart Endowment for scholarships.

This year, the goal is to raise $60,000 for 60 years of service to the community.

For more information about the event, contact the AWC Foundation at foundation@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-1720.