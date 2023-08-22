Local law firm is helping out those in need in Maui, Hawaii

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier this month, a series of wildfires broke out on the island of Maui, Hawaii which claimed over 100 lives and many hundreds of others missing.

Donovan Law is accepting donations until the end of the month and will be having their first shipment out to Maui on Wednesday, August 23.

They are asking for a range of things like unopened medical supplies, baby formula, diapers, monetary donations, and many other basic necessities.

If you are interested in dropping off donations, make sure to call ahead at (928) 329-8707.

They are located at 624 South 4th Ave.