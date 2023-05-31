American Legion Post 19 celebrates 100th anniversary

The post was founded by H. H. Donkersley to provide assistance to veterans in need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - American Legion Post 19 in Yuma celebrated its 100th anniversary on Wednesday.

The ceremony started at 1 p.m. and featured two veterans who were alive during and after the post's foundation.

The post is also used to host bingo and other recreational activities, like pool.

But for one American Legion member, Post 19 is very personal.

“To my dad, it was a very, very special post to him. My dad was always for the community, and I am too. So, that’s what this post is all about," stated Steve Heuser, Executive Committee.

The attendees then sang “happy birthday” to honor the Post’s 100th year.

After that, they all had cake and sandwiches.

Post Commander Noel Epke said that while this is the 19th Post in Yuma, it is technically the 18th Post since Post 18 shut down.

Happy 100th birthday, American Legion Post 19.