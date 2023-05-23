Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Chavela

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable feline who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Chavela!

Chavela is a 9-year-old, 10-pound, female American shorthair cat who gets along great with other cats. 

Chavela can be shy at first but once she knows you she warms up quickly. 

Chavela also likes to be petted, scratched, and basically just lounge around on your sofa. 

Chavela has diabetes but she doesn’t require any treatment at this time. 

Because of this, she is a “medical adoption” which means there is no fee for her to join your family. 

Come visit Chavela and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chavela or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

