YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Keller Williams Realty Yuma held its annual RED Day last week where their employees volunteered at the Yuma Community Food Bank.

Keller Williams Realty Yuma closed its office, and its agents and leadership team packed over 65 crates at the Yuma Community Food Bank.

RED Day is dedicated to renewing, energizing, and donating to local communities.

And giving where they live, work, and love.