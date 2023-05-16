Yuma Police Officers thanked by local school

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Officers were thanked for their work by a local school Tuesday morning.

Harvest Preparatory Academy gave coffee and donuts to our men and women in uniform for keeping our community safe.

"Our brave men and women out there face crime keeping our families safe and it's really good our students acknowledge that, it's very dangerous out there we just don't know it. we are safe at our home at our schools," stated Joshua Juarez from Harvest Preparatory Academy Marketing.

As part of its involvement with the community, Harvest Prep will also hold a water safety event on Friday, May 19.