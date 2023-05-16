Local program gives children meals during summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge.

The Yuma Union High School District says no registration or ID is required, and that all children are welcomed at all sites.

Meals are required to be consumed on-site and the menu may change depending on availability of products.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows and all sites will be closed June 19th: