Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
today at 1:35 PM
Published 2:10 PM

Local program gives children meals during summer

MGN

Yuma Union High School District is sponsoring no-cost Summer Food Service Program for children 18 or younger

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge.

The Yuma Union High School District says no registration or ID is required, and that all children are welcomed at all sites.

Meals are required to be consumed on-site and the menu may change depending on availability of products.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows and all sites will be closed June 19th: 

Site Address Dates of Service Meal Service Time Meal Service time
Yuma Sites
Cibola High School 4100 West 20th Street June 6 - June 23  Breakfast 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Lunch 12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Gila Ridge High School 7150 East 24th Street June 6 - June 23 Breakfast 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Lunch 12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Kofa High School 3100 South Avenue A June 6 - June 23 Breakfast 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Lunch 12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Kofa High School 3100 South Avenue A June 26 - June 30 Breakfast 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Kofa High School 3100 South Avenue A July 10 - July 13 Breakfast 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Kofa High School 3100 South Avenue A July 17 - July 20 Breakfast 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Kofa High School 3100 South Avenue A July 24 - July 27 Breakfast 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Vista High School 3150 South Avenue A June 5 - June 16 Breakfast 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Vista High School 3150 South Avenue A July 10 - July 21 Breakfast 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Yuma High School 400 South 6th Avenue June 6 - June 23 Breakfast 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Lunch 12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
San Luis Sites
San Luis High School 1250 North 8th Avenue June 6 - June 23 Breakfast 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Lunch 12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
YUHSD

Summer Food Service Program sitesDownload

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content