Local program gives children meals during summer
Yuma Union High School District is sponsoring no-cost Summer Food Service Program for children 18 or younger
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge.
The Yuma Union High School District says no registration or ID is required, and that all children are welcomed at all sites.
Meals are required to be consumed on-site and the menu may change depending on availability of products.
Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows and all sites will be closed June 19th:
|Site
|Address
|Dates of Service
|Meal
|Service Time
|Meal
|Service time
|Yuma Sites
|Cibola High School
|4100 West 20th Street
|June 6 - June 23
|Breakfast 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|Gila Ridge High School
|7150 East 24th Street
|June 6 - June 23
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|June 6 - June 23
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|June 26 - June 30
|Breakfast
|7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|July 10 - July 13
|Breakfast
|7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|July 17 - July 20
|Breakfast
|7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Kofa High School
|3100 South Avenue A
|July 24 - July 27
|Breakfast
|7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Vista High School
|3150 South Avenue A
|June 5 - June 16
|Breakfast
|8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Vista High School
|3150 South Avenue A
|July 10 - July 21
|Breakfast
|8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Yuma High School
|400 South 6th Avenue
|June 6 - June 23
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
|San Luis Sites
|San Luis High School
|1250 North 8th Avenue
|June 6 - June 23
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|Lunch
|12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.