By
Published 9:47 AM

Pet Talk: Meet Jack

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable pup who is ready for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Jack!

Jack is a 3-year-old, 48-pound, neutered male mixed breed, with a tricolor coat. 

Jack entered the shelter in February as a stray who had been shot in the leg and is all healed up now and ready to be adopted. 

Jack was also the ambassador for April's Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Campaign.

Jack has quite a personality and absolutely loves people! 

He walks well on a leash, gets along with other dogs, and loves to be held and petted. 

Come visit Jack and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Jack or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

