today at 2:05 PM
Walmart giving back to the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A national supermarket reopens its doors in Yuma giving back to the community.

Walmart Yuma Market on 8th Street and Avenue B got a "facelift" expanding the pharmacy and online groceries departments with more parking spaces.

Also was a good opportunity to support local non-profit organizations.

"One for advocate foundation here in Yuma local non-profit we're giving them $5,000, also we are giving a donation to kindness project another non-profit 1,500 and to the American cancer society 1,500 as well," said Walmart Store Manager Stephanie Lee.

Walmart representatives said it's good to give back and always looking forward to supporting local non-profit agencies.

Abraham Retana

abraham.retana@kecytv.com

