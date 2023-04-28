School mascot re-named after longtime Yuma High teacher and coach

Yuma High School's Criminal mascot will be known as "Curt the Crim"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, Yuma High School's mascot will have a new nickname.

The new nicknamed mascot, "Curt the Crim," is named after longtime teacher and coach Curt Weber.

The announcement of the new name happened at the school's annual spring pep rally on Friday.

The Yuma High School Student Council unanimously voted the mascot's name change when they learned Weber was going to retire and wanted to honor his legacy.

Weber has been a part of Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD for 47 years and 33 years at Yuma High School and has also worked at Kofa High School.

He has taught government, history, and economics, and coached baseball, football, track, and baseball.

“It’s just good to reflect back,” Weber said. “It's been a good ride and I’ve always tried to be involved. The Criminal tradition in this town is unbelievable…it’s just a pleasure to be part of it.”

“Mr. Weber is the man, the myth, the legend,” said Student Council Advisor Betsy Jacobson. “It was only fitting for that mascot to be ‘Curt the Crim.’”

YUHSD said the honor was a surprise for Weber and he was joined by friends and family center court of Yuma High’s Palace Gym.

Weber will retire this Spring and will be honored at YUHSD’s annual retirement and recognition ceremony for staff.