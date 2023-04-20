Helping our local K-9 partners

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Meet Officer Zach Miner and his police dog Messi!

Messi is a Belgian Malinois and was a donation from Pima County after the K-9 reacted negatively with his handler.

He was labeled a problem police dog in the Tucson area but has fit into the Yuma Police Department just fine.

Officer Miner has had Messi since May 2022 and describes him as always ready to work and a quick destroyer of the toughest dog toys.

The K-9 handler confirms there’s a lot that goes into their daily routine, like daily training.

And says police dogs are better raised and cared for by a village and not one single handler.

“Every day has some type of training component whether it’s basic obedience or if I’m putting out narcotic odors. I have another handler that comes on typically around 3 o’clock-4 o’clock in the afternoon and him and I will get together and do some training with each dog. His dog then with my dog, so not everything you can do by yourself, this job relies a lot of people so having extra handlers in the unit comes a long way when it comes to training our dogs," said Officer Miner.

Officer Miner says there is a K-9 officer support board that is learning more about the costs associated with caring for a working dog especially after they are adopted once they retire.

Find the K-9 Officer Partner Support Foundation details HERE to see how you can help our local K-9 partners.