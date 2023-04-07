Horseshoes for Heroes event helps supports veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization is asking for your support to help our veterans.

"Horseshoes for Heroes" suicide prevention bike run orchestrated by the Iron Order Motorcycle Club on April 22.

All proceeds will help the equine assisted therapy program for veterans in Yuma.

"To aid us raising funds specifically fr our horseshoes for heroes program that is equine therapy for veterans with horses it's a Nobel type of therapy and they're helping us raise funds for that specific program," said Blade Anthony, S.T.A.R.H. Executive Director.

Horseshoes for Heroes bike run takes place at the Showcase Sports Bar on 4th Avenue.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and the kickstands up at 11 a.m.