Holtville to host Easter Egg Hunt

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For the second year in a row, the community of Holtville is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt.

Looking for something fun to do this Easter? Holtville will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.

The event will entertain all children ranging from ages two to ten.

Besides hunting for Easter eggs, youngsters and their families are invited to enjoy live music, food, and a tortoise race.

“People dress up their in tortoise cute little outfits and they have a race and that's going to be held on the south west side of the park by seven-eleven,” said Rosie Allegranza, Chamber of Commerce.

The Easter event is kid friendly and set up in a way that allows children with special needs to feel right at home.

"We had a couple come from El Centro and here in Calexico I think and their moms were just crying thanking us for doing this because as far as we knew we were the only city who has done that,” said Allegranza.

The City of Holtville wishes everyone a safe and fun Easter weekend!