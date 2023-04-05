Grant brings new parking lot and bus drop off zone to local school district

New parking lot and bus loading zone will keep students safe and reduce pollution at the same time

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Heber Elementary School District and the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) cut the ribbon for a new parking pad and bus drop off zone.

ICAPCD's $366,000 grant paved a new parking pad that creates a space that can be used as a safe bus loading zone while reducing pollution.

“This parking lot will help keep children healthy by reducing particulate matter in the air that causes asthma and allergies – keeping kids in school,” said Tony Sandoval, school board trustee, “I’m appreciative of our partners for this project – including the Air Pollution Control District and the AB617 Committee.”

The California Air Resources Board through Assembly Bill 617 established the Community Protection to reduce air pollution exposure in impacted communities back in 2017.

ICAPCD received authorization from the board to establish a community emissions reduction program and a community air monitoring plan for a second part of the county said the press release.