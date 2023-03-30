Pickleball pandemonium hits Yuma County

Locals are celebrating the opening of new public courts

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It’s a moment many Yumans have been waiting years for as the first public pickleball courts are open in town.

The sport is a mini version of tennis, played with paddles and a wiffle ball.

Jay Berglund has been playing Pickleball for 4 years.

Locals are just part of the over 8 million players in the U.S. as pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the country.

Jay Berglund has been playing for four years at local resorts in town but says finally getting public courts was huge for the community.

“Over the past year, we’ve been sitting in a lot of meetings and committees and this is the result,” Berglund said.

Games last about 15 minutes, and Berglund adds it takes even less time to learn how to play.

Proving that pickleball truly is a sport for everyone is Ruth Widmark from Wellton.

Ruth Widmark and her partner celebrate winning a point.

“I’m 85 if you want to hear that," Widmark said. "I’m still playing tennis, and I also play pickleball.”

Widmark says the public courts are a big addition to Yuma County and also hopes they decide to build more of them.

She says the game itself is fun, but the community of local players is what makes it worth the drive from Wellton to come play.

“All of them are very nice and very considerate. You can just come to play and get in any time. It’s a fun sport and everyone is real nice,” Widmark said.

This Saturday, April 1, the city is holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tournament.

While the sign-up for the tournament is now closed, the players here say it’s never too late to get into pickleball.