Pet Talk: Meet Kia

Meet Kia!

Kia is a 2-year-old spayed female german shepherd mix who came to the shelter afraid of people and other animals according to her owners.

Kia just needed to be socialized with people and dogs and it turns out, she is quite social and loyal with the people she gets to know.

Kia is very playful with toys and tennis balls in the play yard.

She has become friends and houses with different dogs at the shelter.

Her current best friend is Lunar, another dog that came to the shelter unsocialized but is thriving with Kia.

Come visit Kia and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Kia or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.